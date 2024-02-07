Chicago man charged after 2 armed carjackings in South Chicago: police

article

A Chicago man is facing charges for two carjackings that happened in December in South Chicago.

Police say Angel Martinez, 23, carjacked two people at gunpoint on two different occasions near 83rd Street and South Shore Drive on Dec. 20 and 22.

Martinez allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 19-year-old man in the 8300 block of South Buffalo Avenue.

Two days later, police say he carjacked a 48-year-old man who was delivering food in the 8400 block of South Brandon Avenue.

Martinez is also facing charges for recklessly discharging a firearm on Dec. 31 in the 10300 block of South Avenue L. He is now facing three felonies.

Police say Martinez was arrested near his home in the 10400 block of S. Ewing on Tuesday.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.