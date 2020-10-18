South Chicago fire leaves woman hurt, 7 displaced

A woman was injured and seven people were displaced in a house fire Sunday morning in South Chicago that also killed a dog.

The blaze was reported at 6:08 a.m. at a home in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One woman was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Seven residents were displaced.

One dog died in the fire, according to a spokeswoman for Chicago Animal Care and Control.

The cause remains under investigation.