Two injured, including teen, in Chicago shooting after argument: police

A 31-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood, following an argument, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:38 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 7900 block of South Paxton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man told officers he had gotten into an argument with a group of three people when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The man suffered a graze wound to the right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. The 14-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire in the chest. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The shooter and the others fled the scene. No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.