A man was shot in the head and critically wounded Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 9:36 p.m. when someone started shooting in his direction in the 7900 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.