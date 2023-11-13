South Deering armed robbery: Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

A 56-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6 p.m., police say the male victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of E. 95th St. when a vehicle approached and four unknown offenders got out and demanded his property.

One of the offenders showed a gun during the robbery, police said. The victim handed over his belongings.

The offenders also battered the victim before fleeing the scene southbound in a vehicle.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.