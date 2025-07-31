Chicago man charged in Far South Side shooting

article

The Brief A 42-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man last month in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood. The victim survived and is in good condition, while the suspect, Paul Garcia, is set for a detention hearing on Thursday.



What we know:

Paul Garcia, 42, allegedly shot a 35-year-old man around 9 p.m. on June 21 in the 9700 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Garcia was arrested Tuesday in the 9600 block of South Exchange Avenue. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

What's next:

Garcia has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.