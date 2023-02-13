South Deering shooting: Man shot in face while driving his car on Chicago's South Side

A 23-year-old man was shot in the face while driving his vehicle Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Around 11:10 a.m., police say the male victim was driving his vehicle in the 2500 block of E. 96th Street when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was shot in the face and took himself to Trinity Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by Area Two detectives.

No further information was immediately available.