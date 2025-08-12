South Elgin man, 43, threatened kids with knife, police say

A 43-year-old man allegedly threatened juveniles while holding a knife after an altercation on Tuesday evening in the western suburbs.

Brandon J. Mumme, of South Elgin, was charged with aggravated assault on public property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to South Elgin police.

What we know:

Police said Mumme allegedly entered a school in the 700 block of Mill Street in South Elgin with a weapon. He was also seen driving a car in the school parking lot.

Two juveniles at the school told police they had been riding electric scooters through the parking lot when a car entered and cut them off.

The juveniles exchanged words with the suspect, and they then separated.

The juveniles later returned to photograph the car’s license plate when the suspect, Mumme, allegedly exited the building and confronted them. Mumme worked as a member of the contracted cleaning crew at the school. He was not an employee of School District U-46.

It was at that time that Mumme allegedly had a pocket-style knife, threatened the juveniles and advanced toward them, police said.

The juveniles fled, called 911 and met with police.

Mumme was found near his car and taken into custody. He later admitted to pulling the knife and chasing the juveniles.

The suspect was processed and released with a court date. He was also served with a trespass notice prohibiting him from entering any District U-46 property.

It was unclear what prompted the initial conversation.