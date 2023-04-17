South Lawndale fire: Crews battle pallet yard blaze

Crews were battling a large fire Monday night on Chicago's West Side.

The fire was burning near the intersection of 25th St. and Rockwell St. in the city's South Lawndale neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a pallet yard was engulfed in flames and wind was making battling the fire difficult.

It is not clear what started the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.