A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night on Chicago's West Side.

Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was near the sidewalk in the 3400 block of W. 24th St. when he was struck in the flank area by gunfire.

The victim took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.