South Loop business employee charged with murder after deadly struggle

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed during a struggle inside a South Loop business Friday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of S. Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim had been shot in the head during an altercation with a male employee.

Police said the confrontation turned physical when the employee, later identified as 33-year-old Souleymane Diallo of Chicago, pulled out a handgun. The two struggled before the weapon went off, striking the victim.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, but he later died from his injuries.

Diallo was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered, authorities said. He has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/loaded/no FOID.

What's next:

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8.