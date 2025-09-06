Chicago crime: Man shot, killed during fight in South Loop business, police say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed during a struggle in a South Loop business on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of S. Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., where the victim was in an argument with a 32-year-old male employee at the business.

The incident became physical when the suspect pulled out a handgun.

The two struggled and the gun went off, hitting the victim in the head. He was treated by paramedics, but later died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim.