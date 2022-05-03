4 wounded, 2 critically, in South Loop shooting

Four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting Tuesday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

Three people were in a Dodge Durango at a red light around 1:37 a.m. when a gunman started shooting at them from the sidewalk in the 400 block of South Wells Street, police said.

A 38-year-old man who was in the car was shot in the back. A 31-year-old woman who was also riding in the Durano suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and back. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The third passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Shell casings littered the scene at Wells Street and Ida B. Wells Drive where a gunman shot four people early Tuesday in the South Loop.

Gunfire also struck a 26-year-old woman in the leg as she was crossing the sidewalk. She was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Dozens of evidence markers were scattered around the scene at the intersection of Wells Street and Ida B. Wells Drive.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.