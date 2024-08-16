South Loop strip club broken into days after 4 wounded in shooting

A South Loop strip club was broken into Friday morning, days after four people were wounded in a shooting inside the business.

Officers discovered the glass front door of Deja Vu Showgirls had been shattered around 4 a.m. and property inside had been damaged. It was not immediately clear if anything was stolen.

On Monday, four men between the ages of 26 and 35 were shot inside the business.

No one is in custody in either incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.