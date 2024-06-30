South Loop surge of car thefts: Chicago police urge drivers to be vigilant

A series of carjackings was reported in the South Loop all throughout the month of June and Chicago police are urging drivers to be on guard.

The specific times and locations of the incidents are shared below:

600 block of S. Financial Pl on June 1 between 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

0-100 block of E. 8th St from June 3 to June 12 between 12:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

800 block of S. Financial Pl on June 7 between 7:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

800 block of S. Financial Pl on June 8 at 3:30 a.m.

600 block of S. Financial Pl on June 8 at 5:00 a.m.

0-100 block of E. 8th St from June 8 to June 9 between 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 a.m.

600 block of S. State St June 9 at 3:00 p.m.

0-100 block of E. 9th St on June 10 at 6:00 a.m.

1100 block of S. Clark St on June 12 at 9:00 a.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 14 between 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

500 block of S. Michigan Ave on June 15 at 9:00 p.m.

700 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 19 at 7:20 p.m.

800 block of S. State St from June 19 to June 20 between 10:00 p.m. - 10:30 a.m.

1100 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 20 at 11:48 p.m.

600 block of S. Clark St on June 21 at 6:54 p.m.

700 block of S. Plymouth Ct on June 21 at 10:00 p.m.

200 block of W. Polk St from June 22 to June 24 between 5:00 p.m - 8:15 a.m.

500 block of S. Financial Pl on June 22 at 7:01 p.m.

500 block of S. Wells St from June 26 to June 27 between 8:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.

100 block of W. 9th St on June 29 at 3:15 p.m.

In the majority of the car thefts, police said the suspects broke driver or passenger-side windows with an object to get inside and take possession of the vehicle.

A description of the suspects hasn't been released.

Drivers in the area are urged to park in well-lit areas, to not leave their cars unlocked and to pay attention to any suspicious behavior.

If you fall victim to a car theft or witness an incident, call 911.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.

