South Loop residents demand action after latest string of vehicle vandalism

The Brief Several vehicles were vandalized overnight near 800 South Wells, with windows shattered but nothing stolen. Residents say car break-ins have been a recurring problem for more than a year. Victims are calling for more police presence, but no arrests have been made.



South Loop residents are once again dealing with a wave of car vandalism, leaving them frustrated and demanding action.

Several vehicles had their windows smashed overnight, continuing a pattern that has plagued the area for over a year.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the latest round of vandalism happened just before 4 a.m. near 800 South Wells.

Five cars parked outside the Roosevelt Lofts had their windows broken. Nothing was reported stolen.

Victims say this is far from an isolated incident. The Roosevelt Lofts building, which includes the Roosevelt Collection Shops and sits across from a construction site, has been a repeated target of vandalism. Nearby public parking lots have also been hit.

One resident, Deidra Horton, has had her car windows smashed seven times in the past year. Her Mercedes was struck again overnight.

"I was taking my daughter to school, and I noticed that my window was busted. This is not okay," Horton said.

Another resident expressed frustration over the lack of action, despite a police station being just a few blocks away.

"It’s just very frustrating that there’s nothing happening," she said. "There’s actually a security guard down there protecting the construction site, but he’s no help."

What's next:

Chicago police say no suspects are in custody.

Residents continue to call for increased security and a stronger police presence to prevent further vandalism.