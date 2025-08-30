Chicago crime: 2 women shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore apartment, police say

The Brief Two women were shot, one fatally, inside a South Shore apartment overnight. Police were speaking to a person of interest in the shooting.



Two women were shot, one fatally, inside an apartment on the city’s South Side overnight.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of S. Essex Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the apartment just before midnight and found the door to the building open.

They found the two victims, a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman.

The 23-year-old had been shot twice in her right leg and once in her left knee. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 25-year-old woman had been shot twice in the abdomen and once in the left leg. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

Police were speaking to a person of interest in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the woman who died.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.