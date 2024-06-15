Expand / Collapse search

South Shore apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 15, 2024 6:53am CDT
South Shore
One person was killed in an apartment fire in South Shore early Saturday morning. At least three others were injured. Fire officials said a family of six was also displaced.

CHICAGO - One person was killed and four others were injured in an apartment fire in South Shore early Saturday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in a three-story building located at 2424 East 78th Street around 3 a.m. 

Two adults and two children were transported to area hospitals. One adult was in fair condition while the other three victims were seriously injured.

Fire officials said a family of six was displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene assisting. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.