South Shore apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
CHICAGO - One person was killed and four others were injured in an apartment fire in South Shore early Saturday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in a three-story building located at 2424 East 78th Street around 3 a.m.
Two adults and two children were transported to area hospitals. One adult was in fair condition while the other three victims were seriously injured.
Fire officials said a family of six was displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene assisting.
The fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.