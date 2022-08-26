Expand / Collapse search

South Shore bar changing business practices following fatal hit-and-run

By FOX 32 News
Published 
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago

Jeffery Pub in South Shore bans customers younger than 30 after deadly hit-and-run

Jeffery Pub in South Shore is changing how it does business after three people were killed earlier this month.

CHICAGO - Jeffrey Pub is changing how it does business after three men were mowed down and killed nearby earlier this month.

The famed South Side gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood is raising the age requirement for customers to 30 and up.

It will also play less hip-hop music and close an hour earlier.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The owner has received some criticism because the man charged for the fatal hit-and-run was 34-years-old and a customer of the bar.