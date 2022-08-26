South Shore bar changing business practices following fatal hit-and-run

Jeffrey Pub is changing how it does business after three men were mowed down and killed nearby earlier this month.

The famed South Side gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood is raising the age requirement for customers to 30 and up.

It will also play less hip-hop music and close an hour earlier.

The owner has received some criticism because the man charged for the fatal hit-and-run was 34-years-old and a customer of the bar.