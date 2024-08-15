Man, 20, stabbed to death in South Shore apartment complex

A man was stabbed to death in an apartment complex Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was inside the building when someone started stabbing him around 1:35 a.m. in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue, according to police.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.