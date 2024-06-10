Elderly woman seriously injured in South Shore fire: CFD
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was seriously injured in a fire in South Shore Monday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to 7419 South Exchange Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a woman suffering from severe burns.
She was burned after furniture caught fire, according to CFD.
The victim's age was not released. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No further information was available.