Extra-alarm fire breaks out at South Shore highrise

A two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Around 9 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze on the 10th floor of the 15-story building in the 6700 block of South South Shore Drive.

The fire was put out around 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.