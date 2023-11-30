2 men injured in South Shore knife fight: police

Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other during a fight in South Shore Wednesday night.

The fight broke out at approximately 10:48 p.m. in the front yard of a building in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue.

One of the men, age 49, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a stab wound to the chest.

The other man, age 25, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a stab wound to the chest and hand.

Chicago police are investigating.