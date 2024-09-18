Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at police, prompting officers to shoot in South Shore

article

A man was charged after allegedly pointing a gun at police, prompting officers to shoot at him Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Rakim Kendall, 31, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of cannabis, all felonies, according to CPD.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. Monday to the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard after a report of a person with a gun.

Police approached Kendall who allegedly pointed his gun at them and then ran away. One officer shot in the direction of Kendall but did not strike him, police said.

Kendall continued to run away from officers and turned toward them while he was still armed. Another officer shot at Kendall but did not hit him.

Kendall was arrested in the 7100 block of South Cyril Avenue and a loaded gun was recovered from the scene, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries but had not been struck by gunfire, police said.

The officers involved were also taken to a local hospital for observation and released. They will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shootings.

Kendall has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.