A 17-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the hand in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, according to police.

The victim walked into Rush Oak Park Hospital to be treated. He was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.