South Shore shooting leaves 56-year-old man dead
CHICAGO - A 56-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 7800 block of South Merrill Avenue after a witness reported hearing two men arguing, followed by multiple gunshots. Responding officers found the victim unresponsive in a front yard with gunshot wounds to the head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Police have not released details on the suspect or what led up to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.