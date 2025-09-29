Chicago crime: Man shot, killed on South Side, police say

The Brief A man was shot and killed in South Shore Monday morning by multiple gunmen, police said. No offenders are in custody and the victim has not been identified.



A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side on Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of S. Baker Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The unidentified victim was outside when he was approached by two unknown gunmen who fired shots in his direction, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Authorities did not identify the victim.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.