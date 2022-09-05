South Side Chicago residents say 'slumlord' forced them to live without hot water

A group of tenants in South Shore are fed up with the city after a "slumlord" forced them to live 30-plus days without hot water.

The group gathered Monday at their apartment building on East 68th Street.

They say despite a number of calls to the city's 3-1-1 hot line, their building went 34 days without hot water.

The Chicago Department of Buildings confirms that they have received complaints, but declined to speak on any citations or inspections.

"I've emailed her office five times. I've demanded to speak to the building commissioner four times. I have not gotten a response. And going into the fall and winter season, I do not feel comfortable this building is a safe one to live in with a slumlord," said Erick Johnson.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the landlord and Catalyst Realty Rental Agency for comment but have not yet heard back.