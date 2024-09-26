South Side crash leaves 8 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition: officials

The Brief A crash on the South Side left 8 people hospitalized – three people are in critical condition. The patients were taken to four area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Further details are limited.



Eight people are hospitalized—three in critical condition—following a crash on the city's South Side.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday at 98th Street and Cottage Grove.

Details are limited, but the crash resulted in eight people being transported to four area hospitals. According to the Chicago Fire Department, three of the patients have life-threatening injuries, while the others are in good or serious condition.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.