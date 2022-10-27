South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep.

The victim was hit multiple times in the leg and was shot once in the torso. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later was pronounced dead.

Just 20 minutes before the victim was shot another child was killed in a West Side shooting.

Police say there is no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.