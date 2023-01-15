South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.