South Side crime: Man shot in the chest in Rosemoor

A 35-year-old man was found in an alley on Chicago's South Side shot twice Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shotspotter call in the 10200 block of South Calumet Avenue in Rosemoor around 10 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

The victim was transported by CFD to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say there is no one in custody and the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by Area Two detectives.