South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley

A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night.

Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue.

A man began shooting and one of the women was hit.

The man and the other woman and fled the area, officials say.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.