South Side drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded

A man and a woman were hospitalized in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The pair, both 21 years old, were standing on the sidewalk around 12:30 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone started shooting near the intersection of King Drive and 66th Street, police said.

The woman was shot in the hip and the man was shot in the face. They were both treated at the scene and taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.