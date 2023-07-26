South Side high school graduate receive key college supplies
CHICAGO - More than 100 successful rising freshmen were celebrated Wednesday night with trunk scholarships.
The South Side high school graduates were awarded key college supplies.
The honors are an extension of Ada S. McKinley's College Preparation and Placement Program.
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman and University of Illinois graduate Revie Sorey launched the trunk scholarships 15 years ago after he learned that dorm room and school supplies weren't covered by grants or other scholarships.