South Side Irish Parade to reveal 2024 Grand Marshal and Honoree

Chicago's South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will unveil the esteemed 2024 Grand Marshal and Honoree for the 46th annual parade Wednesday morning.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. at Smith Village's Community Room.

The Grand Marshal for the 2024 parade will be Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the community.

In addition to the Grand Marshal, Smith Village will be honored as the parade's Honoree, marking its centennial anniversary on the Southwest Side.

This year's parade will take place on Sunday, March 17, stepping off at noon from 103rd and Western Avenue, and proceeding along a mile-long route to 115th and Western Avenue.

The South Side Irish Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is a beloved tradition in the Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood, attracting thousands of spectators each year.