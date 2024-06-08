New Lenox man killed in Joliet hit-and-run; semi-truck driver sought

A New Lenox man is dead and a semi-truck driver is at large after a hit-and-run crash in Joliet, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. Saturday at Washington and Ottawa streets.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man who hasn't been identified, had just been released from the Will County Jail before the crash occurred, Joliet police said.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was run over by a semi-truck and trailer. After the crash, the semi reportedly continued driving southbound on Ottawa.

The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, died from his injuries at the scene, police said. Officers are still working to locate the semi-truck.

The roadway will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Joliet PD's Traffic Unit at 815-724-3100.