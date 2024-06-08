Former Signature Room will not become another restaurant after sale to 360 Chicago

The site of the former Signature Room located in the former John Hancock Building is now under new ownership.

360 Chicago, the observation deck on the 94th floor of 875 N. Michigan Avenue, announced Friday that they purchased the 95th and 96th floors of the building, which have remained vacant since the closure of the Signature Room.

The restaurant and lounge abruptly closed its doors in September 2023 after 30 years of business. The former owner cited economic hardship brought on by the pandemic as the reason for the closure.

"We’re exploring a number of options for the space at this time. I can confirm that we’re not planning on reopening a restaurant in that space, but beyond that, our team is in the very early development stages, and we’ll have more information to share in the coming months," Nichole Benolken, Managing Director of 360 CHICAGO, said. "Our operations at 360 CHICAGO on the 94th floor will remain unaffected by any work being done on the floors above, and we expect the new space to be open to the public in 2026."

360 Chicago said plans have not been finalized for the 30,000-square-foot space.



