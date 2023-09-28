The Signature Room, iconic Chicago restaurant, closes doors for good

The Signature Room, located in the building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, abruptly closed it doors Thursday.

For over 20 years, The Signature Room has been a choice dining location with views of Chicago's downtown form the 95th Floor of 875 N Michigan Avenue.

The property owner Madison Capital confirmed the immediate closure Thursday.

"The Signature Room has thrived as an iconic establishment in Chicago and stands as one of the top-grossing restaurants nationwide. Chicago boasts some of the nation's finest, and most innovative, dining experiences and this presents a very unique and exciting opportunity for the next operator," Madison Capital spokesperson John Clote said.

The lounge on the 96th floor will also close along with the restaurant.

The restaurant owners posted on social media that the closure was due to "economic hardship."

"Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than we anticipated," Rick Roman and Nick Pyknis said.

The closure is effective Thursday, Sept. 28.