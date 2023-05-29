Chicagoans honor the fallen on Memorial Day

The South Side Memorial Day Parade brought the ceremonies and entertainment to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Monday, showing gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices made and recognition of those who have served in the military.

The events showcased local talent and took place right at St. Leo’s Residence for Veterans, which provides housing and support services for veterans. The nearby Veteran’s Garden is also dedicated to all branches of the military.

Local school students were the stars of the parade, along with Music Box Foundation, and groups honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Cavalry. It was a day to remember the purpose of Memorial Day, remembering the fallen.

"It still has that small town feel. When it started out, it was maybe three or four participants. We are way up to like 15 or more participants right now. I'm excited it continues to grow and continues to involve more people on the South Side of Chicago," said Ald. David Moore.

Monday marked the eighth year the 17th Ward has held its own events for Memorial Day, connecting neighbors, some who have endured the personal loss of someone who served this country.