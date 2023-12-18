South Side principal brings 'Elf on the Shelf' to life

A beloved Christmas tradition is coming to life inside the walls of a South Side school, thanks to the creativity of its principal.

While many parents are familiar with the Elf on the Shelf, the principal of U Chicago Charter Donoghue Campus in Chicago is bringing the magic of the holiday season for almost the entire month.

Inspired by the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, Principal Shamilya Woods-Pettis is spreading holiday cheer throughout the school. The elf, known as "Bestie," was recently spotted sitting still for 30 minutes in a trophy case.

From December 1st through the 22nd, Principal Woods-Pettis dons the elf costume daily to captivate the students. She has been serving as the principal for three years.

The concept involves the entire school, consisting of 505 students, behaving well. If they do, the elf will move around the building and even take letters to Santa.

Elf Bestie has been seen taped on doors, sitting in classrooms, and greeting students in the morning.

The goal of this festive initiative is to make the school experience memorable for the students.

"We do a lot for our kids to make sure they're having a positive school experience, because that's what's most important. We are in school from the age of 5 to 18, that is a long time of life. And we want that experience to be positive, so when they remember what elementary school was like, it was a positive experience," Woods-Pettis said.

FOX 32 Chicago attempted to get Elf Bestie to share details about the grand finale before Christmas break, but she playfully warned that we would make the naughty list if we revealed it on the news. Students will have to wait until Friday to find out.

After that, Elf Bestie will be flying back home to deliver her final report to Santa.