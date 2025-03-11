Man, 23, fatally shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
Fatal shooting
The backstory:
Officers were on patrol around 2:34 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 1400 block of West 77th Street, according to Chicago police. They searched the area and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Paramedics transported him to Christ Hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A gun was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.