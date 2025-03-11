Man, 23, fatally shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Chicago’s South Side. Police found him unresponsive on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he later died at Christ Hospital. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.



A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

Officers were on patrol around 2:34 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 1400 block of West 77th Street, according to Chicago police. They searched the area and found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics transported him to Christ Hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.