Chicago crime: Argument leads to 1 man shot on South Side, police say

The Brief An argument between a victim and at least two suspects led to a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.



An argument on the city’s South Side led to two gunmen shooting and injuring a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of S. Ingleside Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The 24-year-old victim was inside a Kia sedan when he was approached by at least two suspects who got out of an unknown car.

The three got into a verbal altercation and the suspects took out a gun and fired shots at the victim, police said.

The gunmen fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in the back and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital initially listed in good condition.

No offenders were in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.