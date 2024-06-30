South Side shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect on the run

A man is in critical condition after being gunned down by an armed suspect on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday in the 10400 block of S. Wabash Avenue.

A 47-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a gun, according to police.

The suspect then fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him several times, CPD said.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of yet. The investigation continues.