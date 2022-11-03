South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police

A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, officials say.

No one is in custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating.