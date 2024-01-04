South Side shootings leave child injured, man in critical: police

An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized and a 24-year-old man is in critical condition after two shootings on the South Side.

Police were called to the shootings just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The boy was inside a home in the 300 block of W. 95th Street when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and is expected to recover.

Another victim, a 24-year-old man, was in the 200 block of W. 95th when he was approached by an armed suspect and was shot multiple times, according to police.

He was hit in the arm and stomach before being taken to Christ Hospital, officials say. He is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and it's unknown if the two shootings are related.

The investigation continues.

