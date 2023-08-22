South Suburban Airport Act: IDOT to begin engaging developers for new suburban airport

A celebration was held Tuesday at Governor's State University, marking the passage of the South Suburban Airport Act.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation at the end of July.

For the last 40 years, lawmakers have tried to get an airport built in the Monee community. Now that the bill has passed, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be required to begin the process of engaging developers to begin working on a new cargo airport.

A number of leaders were on hand for the event Monday and say it is a major step forward in the project.

"Building this airport is an essential step in enhancing the Southland's global profile and strengthening our local economy. Coming out of the pandemic, those words could not be truer today," said Rep. Robin Kelly (D) Illinois.

Supporters of the new airport say it will create thousands of jobs, provide an economic boost for the region and will be essential for the health and welfare of Illinois residents.