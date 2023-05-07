South Suburban philanthropist Early Walker honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award

South suburban philanthropist Early Walker received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during a service at Fellowship Chicago Church on Sunday.

Walker is the owner of W and W Towing and has donated thousands of dollars to food drives and programs that help lift people out of poverty.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Various city officials took part in the presentation of the award, which is signed by president Biden.

"I was ecstatic. I was elated. But more importantly I was shocked. I was in disbelief that the President of the United States would find it in his heart to reach out to someone in Chicago," Walker said.

Walker has also used his towing company to transport millions of gallons of clean drinking water to communities in need throughout the country.