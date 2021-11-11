Southeast Side advocates call on mayor to deny General Iron permit

Community advocates on the Southeast Side held a town hall meeting in Thursday morning in regards to the pending General Iron permit.

They are calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Health to deny that permit.

It would allow General Iron, which is now owned by Reserve Management Group, to recolate from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side.

"It is clear that the lessons that we should've learned in the last year and a half have not been taken to heart by Dr. Arwady and Mayor Lightfoot. It is because of exclusionary, undemocratic processes like this, where for years the city greenlights pollution and garbage in Black and Brown neighborhoods and working class neighborhoods, that got us to where we are in our pandemic-related health inequities," said Joanna Tess from Collaborative for Health Equity Cook County.

Residents said they are concerned the scrap-metal operations will further increase pollutants in the air already in an area already dealing with poor air quality.

The mayor's office is studying the plant's environmental impact before it decides on the permit.