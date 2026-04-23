Southland College Prep Class of 2026 achieves 100% college acceptance, $50M in scholarships

The Brief Southland College Prep’s Class of 2026 achieved 100% college acceptance and earned over $50 million in scholarships, announced during the school’s "All In" ceremony. Top students include valedictorian LeiLani Barnes (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign) and salutatorian Loren Rounds (Northwestern), highlighting strong academic and extracurricular achievement. The class continues the school’s tradition of success, with standout performances in arts and leadership programs and millions in scholarships awarded nationwide.



Southland College Prep Charter High School is celebrating its 13th graduating class with a major milestone—100 percent college acceptance and more than $50-million in scholarships earned by the Class of 2026.

The announcement came during the school’s annual "All In" ceremony, where seniors revealed their college destinations and were surprised with additional scholarship awards.

Leading the class are valedictorian LeiLani Barnes, who plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and salutatorian Loren Rounds, who is headed to Northwestern University. Both are among a senior class recognized for academic achievement and extensive involvement in the arts and extracurricular leadership.

The celebration also featured reflections from alumni, including Terrill Chambers, who credited a full-ride scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis with shaping his future.

"In December of my senior year, I was blessed with the privilege of receiving a full-ride scholarship to Washington University," Chambers said. "It alleviated a lot of the stress my family and my mom would have had to cover for college expenses. I’m able to pursue my dreams in the business school without worrying about graduating with a large amount of debt."

This year’s seniors are continuing that legacy. The choir earned gold recognition at a national festival in New York, the marching band performed in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C., and student leaders across programs highlighted Southland’s emphasis on academics, arts, and opportunity.

School officials say the Class of 2026 reflects a long-standing tradition of success, with students collectively earning millions in scholarships and acceptances to colleges across the country.